La Crosse wins AARP Wisconsin Small Dollar Big Impact grant

A proposal by Downtown Mainstreet Inc. to decorate dozens of planters in downtown La Crosse with colorful public art pieces has been selected to receive an AARP Wisconsin “Small Dollar, Big Impact” grant.

Currently, the 91 planters located throughout the downtown include colorful summer flowers and foliage. Using the $1,000 grant from AARP Wisconsin, Downtown Mainstreet will continue a project that calls for paying local artists for their time and materials to decorate the planters with mostly mosaic or clay pieces in an effort to add color and warmth to the downtown area.

“We are so appreciative of the support AARP is providing us to beautify the downtown business district,” said Terry Bauer, executive director of Downtown Mainstreet, after learning the project had been awarded the grant.

Five planters located on Main and Fourth Streets have already been decorated, with several more waiting in the wings. “Our hope is to get maybe 20 to 25 of them done this year,” said Bauer, who plans to keep extending the project over time to include as many of the 91 planters as they can get to.

Bauer said the feedback from the community so far has been all positive. “They are really noticeable. People are enjoying them and rallying behind the project.”