La Crosse Winter Rec-Fest canceled for 2020

The city of La Crosse Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department announced Friday that it won’t hold its annual Winter Rec-Fest in January after the weather has refused to cooperate for the past few years.
It’s a bummer, said Abby Heilman, La Crosse Parks, Recreation and Forestry special events coordinator.
“Weather-wise we just haven’t gotten a lot of the snow we’ve wanted for most of the events that happen under Rec-Fest,” Heilman said.
It’s hard to have the sledding-based Family Fun Night at Forest Hills when La Crosse has more ice than snow, and outdoor volleyball tournaments can’t go ahead when there are six inches of ice on the courts.
“Safety-wise, you just can’t do it,” Heilman said.
Last January marked the 33rd year of the two-week celebration of winter activities, and, despite this year’s hiatus, it won’t be the last.
“Hopefully next year it will be back, and it will have something new and fresh,” Heilman said.
The La Crosse parks department offers outdoor skating at Poage and Copeland parks, and the Rotary Lights display in Riverside Park includes the Chad Erickson Memorial Outdoor Skating Rink. Of course, it needs to actually get cold enough to freeze the ice before the skating is available.
However, the weather won’t stop the parks department from working to keep people active in January and February.
“It can get kind of stale. It’s winter, and you don’t really want to go out and do anything,” Heilman said.
The Tri-State Toe Picks Figure Skating Club will still have an exhibition, and the Green Island Ice Arena will host La Crosse Curling Club events this winter to teach people how to curl, which Heilman said the city would help promote.
The ice arena at 2312 Seventh St. S. also hosts several open skate times, when people can come and skate for $3 and rent skates for an additional $3. Visit greenislandice.com for more information.
The city also plans to host more pop-up winter events, such as sledding nights at Forest Hills with lights and hot chocolate, once La Crosse does get the necessary snow. Heilman said to be on the lookout for those on the La Crosse Parks, Recreation and Forestry Facebook page and website.