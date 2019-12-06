La Crosse Winter Rec-Fest canceled for 2020

The city of La Crosse Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department announced Friday that it won’t hold its annual Winter Rec-Fest in January after the weather has refused to cooperate for the past few years.

It’s a bummer, said Abby Heilman, La Crosse Parks, Recreation and Forestry special events coordinator.

“Weather-wise we just haven’t gotten a lot of the snow we’ve wanted for most of the events that happen under Rec-Fest,” Heilman said.

It’s hard to have the sledding-based Family Fun Night at Forest Hills when La Crosse has more ice than snow, and outdoor volleyball tournaments can’t go ahead when there are six inches of ice on the courts.

“Safety-wise, you just can’t do it,” Heilman said.

Last January marked the 33rd year of the two-week celebration of winter activities, and, despite this year’s hiatus, it won’t be the last.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“Hopefully next year it will be back, and it will have something new and fresh,” Heilman said.