La Crosse woman accused in fight that leaves woman with broken eye socket
La Crosse woman accused in fight that leaves woman with broken eye socket

{{featured_button_text}}

A criminal complaint has been filed against a 29-year-old La Crosse woman for her role in an Oct. 4 brawl that left a woman with four broken bones in her face.

Alicia B. Fair was charged with felony substantial battery with intent to cause bodily harm and misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

According to the complaint, a bartender at Our Corner Bar on George Street called police around 2 a.m. and said there was a fight inside the bar involving 20 people. Most fled as police arrived, but Fair was still inside allegedly holding a woman's head down while repeatedly striking her in the face.

Police separated the two and interviewed the woman, who was very agitated as she spoke to police. She refused immediate medical attention despite bleeding profusely through the nose and mouth and suffering a swollen right eye.

The woman said the dispute began after Fair entered the bar and intentionally knocked someone's coat on the floor. She said she confronted Fair, who pushed her off the barstool before the "whole bar jumped me."

The woman estimated she was struck 50 to 80 times but that Fair was the only assailant she could identify. The bartender told police she saw at least eight to 10 people strike the woman.

Police contacted the woman the following day. She told police she sustained three fractures to her eye socket and a broken nose. She also said she needed antibiotics to prevent an eye infection. 

Fair has initial hearing in La Crosse County Circuit Court set for Nov. 6.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

