La Crosse woman arrested for 5th offense OWI

A La Crosse woman was arrested Thursday morning for 5th offense OWI.

Ashley M. Gingrasso, 34, was arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Tomah Post at 7:34 a.m. Oct. 14 along I-90 westbound mile marker one. A Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper made a stop on a vehicle that was unable to maintain its lane. Upon making contact with the driver, the trooper noticed signs of impairment and drug use.

A Town of Campbell K9 officer was called to conduct a sniff test, which resulted in a positive alert. The Trooper then administered SFSTs and arrested the driver for OWI 5th offense.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

