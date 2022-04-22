La Crosse woman charged with abuse of two children

A La Crosse woman has been accused of abusing two children, with allegations including choking, whipping with an extension cord and issuing threats.

Ebony Hyter, 40, appeared in La Crosse County Circuit Court Friday on two counts of physical abuse of a child/intentionally causing bodily harm.

According to the criminal complaint, two children under age 13 met with Stepping Stones Child Advocacy staff and were seen at the hospital in December 2021 following reports of child abuse.

Both victims reported being hit with an extension cord. One victim also stated they had been choked, hit with a belt, had their hair pulled, and had been pulled to the ground and pinned down by Hyter, the complaint states. The second victim reported witnessing these incidents.

Incidents of abuse by Hyter go back several years, per the report, with three referrals to CPS made from 2015-17.

Photos one of the victims took of their injuries showed bruises, scratches, redness and marks on different areas of the body. Images taken at the hospital showed a scar on the same victim.

Hyter’s attorney stated CPS had not given any conditions and was not further pursuing the case. Judge Elliot Levine set a $1,000 signature bond. A preliminary hearing was set for May 16.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

