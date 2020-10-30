La Crosse woman charged with intent to deliver meth

A criminal complaint has been filed against a 26-year-old La Crosse woman for drug charges after an Oct. 10 traffic stop in Onalaska.
Ashleigh A. Bye was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and felony bail jumping and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to the complaint, Bye was pulled over on Hwy. PP shortly after midnight for lack of a registration plate. She appeared nervous and immediately lit a cigarette as police approached the vehicle. She acknowledged she was in violation of a court-ordered curfew.
Police summoned a K9 to conduct an exterior sniff of the vehicle. After a positive alert, police searched the vehicle and reportedly found 3.8 grams of methamphetamine, two pipes with burned residue, a scale with residue, a torch lighter and 75 gem baggies. Police believe the baggies were going to be packaged for sale.
Bye has an initial appearance in La Crosse County Circuit Court set for Jan. 11.
