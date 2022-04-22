La Crosse woman found with heroin, meth

A La Crosse woman was found with more than 27 grams of methamphetamine last week in addition to heroin and prescription drugs.

Camdin Owen, 27, was charged Friday with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine; possession of narcotic drugs; possession of an illegally obtained prescription; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the criminal complaint, during a traffic stop April 15 the car in which Owen was a passenger was found to contain a purse and backpack containing syringes, a scale, drug paraphernalia, suboxone and three bundles of heroin. During booking at the La Crosse County Jail officers found baggies of methamphetamine hidden in Owen’s clothing.

Owen did not show up to court Friday. Judge Elliot Levine issued a bench warrant of $5,000.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.