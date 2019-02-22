There’s no Jesus like Snow Jesus like no Jesus you know — until now, in Clara Maria Goldstein’s latest additions to her “Rabbi Jesus” series of paintings.
The La Crosse woman, who created a trinity of paintings of Jesus in snowy settings for this roll-out, found her inspiration not only from the white that has all but buried the Coulee Region this season but also her discovery that snow falls in Israel.
“It’s been a new revelation for me,” Goldstein said during an interview in the sunbathed family room where she paints and where expansive windows look out on snowdrifts in the back yard. “A friend who lives in Jerusalem sent me a video of a snowstorm at the Kotel (Western Wall), as it was covered in snow.
“That is when I first learned that it snowed in Jerusalem, and that is also when I first associated the idea of Jesus in the snow,” said Goldstein, who was raised Roman Catholic in Nicaragua but converted to her husband’s Judaism when she married Jason Goldstein.
“I personally see so much snow in the Wisconsin winter, but I had never associated it with Jesus because I have never read any story mentioning Jesus in the snow,” she said.
“The only story I have heard that mentions a snowy day in Israel is from the Hebrew Bible where Benaiah killed a lion on a snowy day. I don’t think there are any stories of Jesus depicted in the snow in the gospels or in any painting, movie or documentary,” she said.
Snowy Nativity scenes seem like more of a modern construct based as much on the fact that Christmas is celebrated in December as anything else. Most images of Jesus in the Bible and in art through the ages depict him as a sandal-wearing traveler on dusty roads and desert-like surroundings.
“You imagine sweaty people and hot,” Goldstein said. “However, it does snow in Israel and, therefore, Jesus must have experienced it. I was very excited about this revelation."
Goldstein has painted more than 50 works of Rabbi Jesus in a variety of settings — some serious, some playful, and many showing the connections between Judaism and Christianity. Her book, published in 2009 and titled "The Missing Paintings of Jesus as a Jew," features many of those works.
This time, she created the trio of paintings with the overarching theme of “Rabbi Jesus in Israel’s Snow.”
Titled individually, the paintings are:
- Madonna and Child under Israel’s Falling Snow. As the infant kisses Mary on the cheek, his arms gently enfold her neck and his hands delicately hold her head, Mary has a stunning smile and loving expression. Adorned in white, she has a Star of David on her shoulder, while the red-clad infant wears a kippah — a brimless cap also called a yarmulke.
- Jesus Shoveling Nazareth’s Snow during White Hanukkah. (One can almost imagine a 12-year-old Jesus muttering, “Well, I’ll shovel for a while, but when Mom’s not looking, I’m gonna head over to the Temple and teach the elders a thing or two.”) It also features Jewish symbols of a mezuzah on the door jam and a menorah in the window.
- Jesus Making an Israeli Snowman. (One is tempted to wonder whether Jesus might have been saying to the friend who is helping craft the snowman, “Well, this isn’t how Dad created humans — he used clay, and he snagged one of Adam’s ribs for Eve.”) The snowman wears a yarmulke with a Star of David on top and sports a blue scarf with Stars of David, which also adorn the boys’ snowsuits. Which of the boys is Jesus is the viewers’ choice, depending on how they imagine the scene, she said.
Goldstein created the paintings purposefully — with a modern look instead of the milieu of ancient Israel, she said, adding, “I used modern clothes because they are relatable, and children can relate to him shoveling snow or building a snowman. He probably played in the snow, like many kids do here.
“The colors are bright to reflect happiness,” she said. “I like the idea of showing Jesus happy. Most important was to show love and him helping,” Goldstein said.
“The Jewish symbolism is to remind the viewers that Jesus and Mary were of the Jewish faith,” she said. Goldstein, who has a law degree and practiced law for a time in La Crosse, has a Catholic daughter, Alejandra, from her first marriage, and Jewish sons Isaac and Julian from her marriage to Jason, a La Crosse attorney.
Goldstein explained that Jesus is the only subject she paints because of the inspiration she derives from doing so. She eschews accepting commissions for paintings, saying she wouldn’t find the same motivation.
“These paintings are similar to the classical depiction of Jesus in the way that they also rely on artistic license,” Goldstein said. “No one really knows how Jesus looked like. There are no photographs. The truth is that, if we were to meet Jesus in person, here or in the afterlife, we wouldn’t recognize his face.”
The paintings also feature a touch of Israel, she said, explaining, “I first mixed water from Israel into the gesso (a white paint mixture), and then sand from the land of Israel into the actual oil paintings themselves. Doing so made the paintings physically connected to the land of Israel where Jesus was born, lived and died as a Jew.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.