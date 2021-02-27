La Crosse woman with Down syndrome celebrates 75th birthday, defying the odds

"Karate was very important to me," Krahn noted during a Zoom call with the Tribune, Lorenz at her side.

Independent, Krahn took the city bus on her own and used to fly to see her mother and sisters, who moved to Florida decades ago, with only a flight assistant accompanying her. While Lorenz worked at Western Technical College, Krahn attended classes designed for individuals with disabilities. She was active in her Weight Watchers group, an attendee of services at English Lutheran Church, a knitter and a devout Packers fan.

"We try to teach people with disabilities about self advocacy, and she's a natural at it," Lorenz says.

Though she used to live on her own, Krahn has resided in adult living facilities for the past 25 years, and now uses a walker or wheelchair to get around. She has also been diagnosed with dementia, and a few months ago suffered a severe fall which caused a concussion and landed her in the hospital. Krahn then contracted pneumonia twice and required oxygen assistance.

"She's bounced back but it was pretty scary," Lorenz says. "They had called a code but they were able to turn it around."