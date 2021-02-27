La Crosse woman with Down syndrome celebrates 75th birthday, defying the odds

Reaching septuagenarian status is not uncommon, but for Judy Krahn marking 75 years is something of a miracle.
On Sunday, Feb. 28, Krahn celebrated her 75th birthday, marking over four decades past the life expectancy her doctor estimated when she was a child and 15 years beyond the average lifespan for a person with Down syndrome.
Krahn was born in Beloit, the oldest of three sisters. She was raised in La Crosse and has been a resident her entire adult life. Lively in personality, she has charmed countless people throughout the decades, some of whom joined her on a birthday Zoom call on the weekend. Denise Lorenz, who met Krahn in 1989 at Riverfront, now Aptiv, arranged the virtual party, with staff at Hope Stay Assisted Living in Holmen, where Krahn moved in last week, preparing an ice cream cake -- her favorite.
When Krahn was young, her parents were told she likely wouldn't live beyond 30, but she has thrived. For over 35 years, Krahn worked at Riverfront, mainly in packaging, and was known as "queen" of the organization, says Lorenz, who was staff trainer/team leader for around seven years and was Krahn's caseworker. After transitioning to work in higher education facilities, Lorenz returned to Aptiv four years ago, and has been Krahn's designated legal guardian for 30 years.
Lorenz remembers the excitement when Krahn turned 50, and she has continued to marvel at Krahn's energy and enthusiasm for life. Krahn makes friends wherever she goes, whether through her previous volunteer work at Gundersen, putting out the waiting room magazines, or at karate classes, where she reached brown belt status.
"Karate was very important to me," Krahn noted during a Zoom call with the Tribune, Lorenz at her side.
Independent, Krahn took the city bus on her own and used to fly to see her mother and sisters, who moved to Florida decades ago, with only a flight assistant accompanying her. While Lorenz worked at Western Technical College, Krahn attended classes designed for individuals with disabilities. She was active in her Weight Watchers group, an attendee of services at English Lutheran Church, a knitter and a devout Packers fan.
"We try to teach people with disabilities about self advocacy, and she's a natural at it," Lorenz says.
Though she used to live on her own, Krahn has resided in adult living facilities for the past 25 years, and now uses a walker or wheelchair to get around. She has also been diagnosed with dementia, and a few months ago suffered a severe fall which caused a concussion and landed her in the hospital. Krahn then contracted pneumonia twice and required oxygen assistance.
"She's bounced back but it was pretty scary," Lorenz says. "They had called a code but they were able to turn it around."
Lorenz and Krahn have formed a deep bond over the decades, with the two often bantering, side-hugging and laughing during their Zoom interview. Krahn, a lover of shopping and all things princessy, reminded Lorenz she wanted to wear a skirt and tiara on her birthday, to which Lorenz responded, "Oh yeah, we're going to get you all beautiful, honey." When Krahn requested more lipstick, Lorenz pulled out a tube mid interview to give her a touch up.
Lorenz has no shortage of glowing adjectives for Krahn, describing her as caring, funny, well mannered and determined.
"Her sense of humor has always impressed me, and I also love her sassiness," Lorenz says.
Lorenz believes Krahn's circle of support has contributed to her longevity, noting Krahn "just loves people, there's no doubt about it.
"There's a lot of good caregivers out there that without them I don't think she would have reached 75," Lorenz says, also praising Krahn's late mother and living family members. "Everyone's always taken such good care of her and I think that is because she's such a friendly lady."
Known as aunt to Lorenz's six kids, "she's one of the family," and a beloved member at that.
"She feels like a sister to me," Lorenz says.
As only one visitor is allowed at Hope Stay at a time as a coronavirus precaution, Lorenz and her family planned to take turns popping in to offer celebratory wishes, and Lorenz hoped to have wealth of friends on the Zoom to commemorate Krahn's landmark birthday from a distance.
"It means the world to me that people have been able to be in her presence for so many years," Lorenz says. "It's incredible."
