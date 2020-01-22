La Crosse women collecting handmade pouches, blankets for animals injured in Australian wildfires

During the past four months, the still-raging wildfires have ravaged about 25 million acres of land across Australia, killing an estimated 1 billion animals and leaving countless others with life-threatening injuries and burns.
With more than 60 fires still burning as of Tuesday, according to BBC News, the number of animals in distress will only increase.
And with animal rescue organizations in overdrive to save the lives of fragile koalas, kangaroos, sugar gliders and cockatoos, the support of individuals worldwide is essential. Luckily, generous crafters have taken note.
The nonprofit Animal Rescue Collective Craft Guild has inspired knitters, crocheters and sewers around the globe, including in the Coulee Region, to use their skills for the sake of suffering mammals and birds.
Using the patterns, fabric, materials and stitching methods specified by the Guild, crafters have been churning out joey pouches, koala mittens, makeshift nests and crate liners to be dispersed to local animal rescue and rehabilitation centers.
Locally, Logan-Northside neighborhood member and animal lover Lisa Nelson has been spearheading the mission, first summoning friends and family to assist and then reaching out to the community via the neighborhood social networking site Nextdoor.
You have free articles remaining.
"I decided to help out because I have always loved animals, and have a difficult time knowing they are suffering. All of my pets, except one, have been strays or rescued," Nelson says. "So, when I saw the horrific devastation happening as result of the fires, I started googling what was happening with the surviving animals. The Animal Rescue Collective Craft Guild popped up with a 'worldwide cry for crafters.' As a former crochet and sew person, I thought I could do something to help."
As the eager volunteer base expanded, Nelson secured the Black River Beach Neighborhood Center as a drop-off location for donations. Nelson collects the items -- 19 have come in so far ---weekly and ships them to a distribution hub in Australia. Nelson, who has a chronic and debilitating illness, isn't able to take on much of the sewing but personally pays the shipping costs.
Each pattern is tailored to the animal's needs, with bat wraps designed to simulate the mother's wings and joey pouches provide warmth, comfort and portability. Contributions, Nelson stresses, must follow the Guild's stipulations, which include the use of synthetic fabrics, preferably polar fleece, for beds to prevent moisture absorption and enclosed seams and rounded corners for pouches to prevent faces and paws from getting stuck.
"These are animals rescued from the wild, and will be returned as able, so claws getting caught up in yarn crafted items is detrimental to their healing and rehabilitation," Nelson says ... Sadly, thousands of items have come in worldwide that aren't useable."
Crafters are advised to check the Animal Rescue Collective Craft Guild Facebook page for updates on needs -- currently large joey pouches, crate liners and blankets are in short supply, while the koala mitten demand has been met -- and shipment acceptance. Hubs close periodically for sorting and taking inventory.
For patterns, instructions and and updates from Animal Rescue Collective Craft Guild, visit www.facebook.com/groups/arfsncrafts/. Finished items can be taken to the Black River Beach Neighborhood Center, 1433 Rose St.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.