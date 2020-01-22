La Crosse women collecting handmade pouches, blankets for animals injured in Australian wildfires

Locally, Logan-Northside neighborhood member and animal lover Lisa Nelson has been spearheading the mission, first summoning friends and family to assist and then reaching out to the community via the neighborhood social networking site Nextdoor.

"I decided to help out because I have always loved animals, and have a difficult time knowing they are suffering. All of my pets, except one, have been strays or rescued," Nelson says. "So, when I saw the horrific devastation happening as result of the fires, I started googling what was happening with the surviving animals. The Animal Rescue Collective Craft Guild popped up with a 'worldwide cry for crafters.' As a former crochet and sew person, I thought I could do something to help."