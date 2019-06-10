Workforce representatives and community employers are planning a mini Job Fair from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. June 20 at 2615 East Ave. S.
Participating employers include Kwik Trip, Crossmark, Bethany St. Joseph, Diggity Dog Day Care, Olsten Staffing, Fahrner Asphalt and Brite Way Cleaning.
The fair represents collaboration among several organizations; Western Wisconsin Workforce Development Board, Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development, Office of Veterans Employment Services, Workforce Connections and Wisconsin Job Service.
The partners will continue to offer on-site job fairs every month at the Workforce Development Center in an effort to help unemployed and underemployed residents connect with employers.
For more information about the fair, contact Rick Larson at rickie.larson@dwd.wi.gov or call 608-785-9376, or visit wisconsinjobcenter.org/jobfairs.
