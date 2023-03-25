The city of La Crosse yard waste and brush site will open for the season at 11 a.m. Monday, March 27. Users must be a city of La Crosse residents.

Residents must apply for a permit sticker on their first visit or on the city of La Crosse website under the refuse and recycling department page. Contractors and small haulers must fill out a form showing what La Crosse address the materials are coming from.

Hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Yard waste includes leaves, grass clippings and garden plants. Food waste/organics include fruit and vegetable matter, flour and grain items such as bread, rice, and pasta, coffee grounds and filters, and eggshells. It also includes uneaten food and leftovers. Brush includes branches that are no more than 8 inches in diameter.

The site does not accept logs, tree trunks, stumps, woodchips, sod, dirt, sand, rock, concrete or asphalt. Those should be taken to the La Crosse County Landfill at 3200 Berlin Drive, 608-785-9572. Contact the city office by phone with questions or concerns.

Harter’s Quick Clean-Up provides an organics cart specifically for food waste and it allows for a small amount of yard debris. This subscription service is $35 per month and runs year-round. Harter’s also provides a seasonal subscription service for yard waste, beginning in April, along the alley or curbside. Contact Harter’s at 608-782-2082 for more information. Current pricing for 2023: The 95-gallon cart will be delivered for a flat fee of $20. Weekly collection is $26.50 per month; bi-weekly collection is $16.75 per month; monthly collection is $16 per month.