The Isle La Plume Yard Waste and Brush site has closed for the season.
Yard waste and brush can now be taken to the La Crosse County Landfill. Call 608-785-9572 for more information.
The seasonal leaf drop-off sites will still be available only for leaf drop-off. For more information about leaf pickup, call 608-789-7508.
