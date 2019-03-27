The city of La Crosse yard waste and brush site at Isle La Plume opened Wednesday for the season, after a delay due to the weather.
The site, which is for the use of city residents only, will be open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, through Nov. 22.
Not only will the site accept brush, leaves, grass clippings and garden plants, it also accepts food waste. Food waste includes fruits and vegetables, flour and grains such as bread, rice and pasta, coffee grounds and filters, and egg shells, as well as any uneaten food. Proteins cannot be added to your compost.
Logs, tree trunks and stumps won't be accepted and should be taken to the La Crosse County Landfill, 6502 Hwy. 16.
Harter’s Quick Clean-Up, which provides trash and recycling service to the city, also will provide a subscription service for yard and food waste pick-up starting April 2, at rates of $12.50 to $21 per month. For more information, call 608-782-2082.
