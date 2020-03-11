La Crosse YMCA leads Mental Health Toolkit Wisconsin training

Johnson says the feedback from those who participated in the first-year pilot has been encouraging, noting that while "as with any culture change it's not something we are going to see overnight," the trainees are continuing to become more confident in sharing the Toolkit, with a YMCA Wellness Center director leading a successful training with staff from MOKA coffee shops.

Linda Vanegeren, wellness coordinator for YMCA of the Fox Cities, works primarily with cancer survivors and those new to exercise and believes the training will be helpful in recognizing and responding to the unique fears and stress both face.

"We're already doing some of this, but (the training) has made me more conscious of what we're doing and how we're doing it," Vanegeren said. "I think the biggest thing is don't be afraid -- don't be afraid to ask, don't be afraid to acknowledge."

Johnson notes the components of the mission "The Y is Medicine" extends beyond fitness, encompassing social connectedness, philanthropy and emotional wellness. It's a belief Healthy Living Coordinator Sarah Gavin of the Door County YMCA shares, and one she plans to impart on her YMCA colleagues and patrons.