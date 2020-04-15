You are the owner of this article.
La Crosse YMCA offering daily dinners to go for youth
La Crosse YMCA offering daily dinners to go for youth

From the Coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic with La Crosse County holding at 26 cases series

The La Crosse Area Family YMCA began distributing free dinners to area youth Wednesday, a service that will continue for the duration of the COVID-19 crisis.

As with the YMCA's Summer Food Service Program, individuals 18 and younger are eligible for one reheatable, take-and-go evening meal daily. The dinners, prepared by the School District of La Crosse, will be available for pickup seven days a week at three locations, identified by the Boys & Girls Club as areas with a high population of families in need. 

Meals will be available to take at the following times and locations:

  • 4 to 4:20 p.m., North Community Library, 1552 Kane St.
  • 4:30 to 5 p.m., YMCA Community Teen Center, 1105 King St.
  • 5:10 to 5:30 p.m., Poage Park, 500 Hood St.

For more information, call 608-769-2946.

To make a financial donation to the food program or the YMCA's emergency child care service, being offered to parents employed in essential fields during COVID-19, visit  www.laxymca.org/donate.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

