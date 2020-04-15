La Crosse YMCA offering daily dinners to go for youth

The La Crosse Area Family YMCA began distributing free dinners to area youth Wednesday, a service that will continue for the duration of the COVID-19 crisis.
As with the YMCA's Summer Food Service Program, individuals 18 and younger are eligible for one reheatable, take-and-go evening meal daily. The dinners, prepared by the School District of La Crosse, will be available for pickup seven days a week at three locations, identified by the Boys & Girls Club as areas with a high population of families in need.
Meals will be available to take at the following times and locations:
- 4 to 4:20 p.m., North Community Library, 1552 Kane St.
- 4:30 to 5 p.m., YMCA Community Teen Center, 1105 King St.
- 5:10 to 5:30 p.m., Poage Park, 500 Hood St.
For more information, call 608-769-2946.
To make a financial donation to the food program or the YMCA's emergency child care service, being offered to parents employed in essential fields during COVID-19, visit www.laxymca.org/donate.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
