La Crosse YMCA to provide emergency childcare

The La Crosse Area Family YMCA will close its La Crosse location to members after Tuesday to provide emergency school-age childcare, according to its Facebook page, citing a critical community need.

The organization announced the decision Monday afternoon to dedicate the Dahl Family Y, 1140 Main St., to caring for children. People in need of emergency school-age childcare should watch for information at laxymca.org.

The announcement by CEO Bill Soper said the Houser YMCA in Onalaska would remain open; however, that could change, and the leadership team is meeting daily.

The Y asked people not to cancel their memberships, with Soper saying, “We ask that you continue to invest in your membership so that we can maintain vital life-changing and life-saving programs in our community.”

The board plans to restore full operations April 13 in concert with the current school schedule. The date could change as more information is available about the fight against the spread of the coronavirus.

The Y is offering a new YMCA on-demand fitness program for adults and kids to do at home, called Y360 On-Demand. For more information, visit laxymca.org.

