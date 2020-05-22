La Crosse YMCA will introduce strict guidelines upon June 1 reopening

The La Crosse Area Family YMCA has shared details of its Phase 1 reopening plan, which will go into effect June 1 following the facility's COVID-19 precautionary closing.
Using guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the La Crosse County Health Department, the first phase will last for about one month, with the timeline and restrictions to be adjusted if needed, and will involve limited hours and activities.
For June, and potentially beyond, hours of operation will be 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays and 6:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays. In order to use the facility, members must sign up prior to coming in, with limited slots opening for registration two days in advance.
Sessions for all YMCA members, including Y-Child Watch services, will be limited to one hour. Sign up is available at www.laxymca.org or by calling 608-782-9622.
Services offered during Phase 1 all require registration and include:
- Lap swimming, with one lane per person
- Group fitness classes, with social distancing rules
- Onsite fitness classes, virtually led by an instructor
- Wellness Center, with social distancing rules and pre- and post-use disinfecting required
- Gymnasium, with members required to bring their own basketballs or other equipment
- Y Child Watch, with a maximum of 10 children allowed in the center per hour
- Locker rooms and lockers, available only to those with a reservation in the Wellness Center, pool, gymnasium or fitness classes.
Phase 1 restrictions are as follows:
- No towel service will be provided. Members must bring their own.
- Open gym basketball, pickleball, volleyball and racquetball will not be available.
- Drinking fountains may be used only for refilling water bottles.
- The sauna, steam rooms and whirlpool will remain closed.
- Children younger than 16 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian while in the facility.
- Limited furniture will be available in the lobbies and lounge spaces, including Dahl Locker Rooms. Congregating in these spaces will be restricted.
- The Prime Time Center and Family Fun Center will not be available.
- Coffee will not be served.
- Members must maintain a minimum of six foot distance from each other.
- Guest passes and day passes will not be sold or honored.
- Only the main entrance will be open.
In addition, all staff will be screened upon entering the facility, including having a temperature check, and required to wear a face mask while in the building. Those cleaning the facility must also wear gloves.
Virtual fitness resources will continue to be offered to members who prefer to continue following safer at home guidelines.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
