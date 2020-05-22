La Crosse YMCA will introduce strict guidelines upon June 1 reopening

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The La Crosse Area Family YMCA has shared details of its Phase 1 reopening plan, which will go into effect June 1 following the facility's COVID-19 precautionary closing.

Using guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the La Crosse County Health Department, the first phase will last for about one month, with the timeline and restrictions to be adjusted if needed, and will involve limited hours and activities.

For June, and potentially beyond, hours of operation will be 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays and 6:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays. In order to use the facility, members must sign up prior to coming in, with limited slots opening for registration two days in advance.

Sessions for all YMCA members, including Y-Child Watch services, will be limited to one hour. Sign up is available at www.laxymca.org or by calling 608-782-9622.

Services offered during Phase 1 all require registration and include: