La Crosse's Irish Fest parade gets go-ahead

When COVID-19 suddenly got real last year, La Crosse's annual Irish Fest parade was one of the first casualties.

"We had our parade permit cancelled the day before," recalled parade co-chair Tracy Mullaney.

This year, parade organizers look forward to being one of the first events to return. The 14th annual parade has received approval from the city of La Crosse to start Saturday, March 13 at noon.

The parade begins at the parking lot of the Freighthouse restaurant and proceeds seven blocks along Main Street. Mullaney said parade units have already applied and expects about 50 to sign up.

Mullaney said the event will be conducted under prudent COVID-19 protocols. She said parade units will remain 10 feet apart and there will be no interaction between parade units and spectators.

She also said spectators will be asked to socially distance and that parade organizers were considering marking the parade route "to give people an idea of what six feet looks like."

Mullaney said her husband, Patrick, who serves as parade co-chair, worked with local government officials to develop a safe plan.