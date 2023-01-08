La Crosse's James Bice celebrates 100th birthday with family and friends

James Bice lists most of the standard explanations of how someone reaches 100 years old: Limit tobacco and alcohol use, establish a stable sleep schedule, maintain a healthy diet and limit stress.

He also has another one.

“I stayed out of politics,” he said.

The last one might seem unusual considering his father, Raymond Bice, served two decades in the Wisconsin Legislature, but James Bice blazed his own calm and collected trail to the century mark. Bice’s family and friends celebrated his milestone Wednesday by gathering at Eagle Crest South in La Crosse for his 100th birthday party.

Bice was born Jan. 4, 1923, in La Crosse. His father served in the state Assembly from 1947-51 and in the state Senate from 1953-69. He also wrote books about the history of the La Crosse area. Like his son, Raymond enjoyed a long lifespan. He died in 1994 at the age of 98.

James Bice grew up with his family, which included two brothers and a sister, on La Crosse’s North Side. Shortly after earning his diploma from Logan High School, he enlisted in the Navy as Americans mobilized for World War II.

“You went automatically into the service,” he said.

Bice served as an electrical aviation technician on the USS Intrepid. Like other aircraft carriers, it was a major Japanese target as Americans prepared to retake the Philippines during the Battle of Leyte Gulf. The battle was the largest naval engagement of World War II.

It was Bice’s job to repair and maintain aircraft radios, a task he often performed in the heat of combat. The ship was targeted by at least six Japanese kamikaze attacks while he was aboard. One attacked killed 69 of his fellow soldiers.

“The Japanese figured their No. 1 target was the biggest carriers, and that’s what I was on,” he said. “The Japanese threw everything they had at us.”

Bice was honorably discharged in 1946. He married his wife, Elsie, in 1948, and from 1950-85, he taught electronics at what is now Wisconsin Technical College.

Bice, who remains alert and ambulatory, also attributes his long and healthy life to a loving, attentive family. He has three children, all of whom attended the party, and he has been blessed with seven grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

His son, Philip, described his father as a “pretty measured guy.”

“He didn’t let things get too far out of hand,” Philip said. “He kept things in balance. He got up at 6 and went to bed at 10 every day. He’s just real steady.”

Bice was grateful that friends and family shared their day with him.

“I feel great to see them come out,” Bice said. “Your friends and your family, they’re such a big part of your life.”

Throwback from Tribune files: Life in the La Crosse area in the 1940s 1941: Electric streetcar 1941: La Crosse VFW Drum Corps 1941: La Crosse Interstate Fair 1942: Kiddie Hour picnic 1942: Camp McCoy POW camp 1945: Longfellow School 1946: La Crosse YMCA 1947: School bus 1947: W.T. Grant 1948: The Ringling Bros. Circus 1948: Sears 1948: The Sias Isles Boat Livery 1948: Grand Hotel 1948: Centennial parade