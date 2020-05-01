La Crosse's Mayo Clinic offers advice for parents struggling with burnout

Medical professionals stressed the need of everyone to take the occasional break, likening it to the rules on an airplane. Flight attendants tell parents to put on their oxygen masks first before helping others. Parents need to take care of themselves before they can take care of their kids, Trane said.

“It really is OK for them to say, ‘I might need to take a break from this,’” Trane said.

Brumm added that parents can take a time out for themselves and be honest with their children about feeling overwhelmed and needing to calm down.

“Kids are fine with that. You’re not leaving them unattended, you’re just stepping away for a brief moment to get your calm back,” Brumm said.

Trane suggested getting in tune with your senses by noticing your feet on the floor, the sun shining outside or the feel of the air on the skin. That time is important for making parents more invested and feel more renewed, she said.

“It recharges you and allows you to be more present and frankly more effective when you’re with your child,” Trane said.