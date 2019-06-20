Lawton Memorial Library in La Farge celebrated the installation of a 11.2-kilowatt solar array.
Contributing partners ReNEW Wisconsin, Friends of Lawton Memorial Library and installer Ethos Green Power shared in the celebration.
The Friends of Lawton Memorial Library engaged in a successful fundraising program for the solar panels in 2018.
The project was awarded a $6,140 grant from Solar for Good as well as more than $3,000 in incentives from the Focus on Energy program. Additionally, the library was granted a $2,203 community power discount form Viroqua-based Ethos Green Power.
Ethos Green Power installed the 32 solar panels atop the library's roof in the spring, occupying about 800 square feet and offsetting more than 80% of the Library's annual electric use.
During the ceremony, La Farge student Bentley Nelson demonstrated how even on a cloudy day, a small solar panel can produce enough electricity to power phones, light bulbs and other electronics.
The library plans to add backup battery storage to the building in the near future. The solar installation and eventual battery storage system will make the community and the library more sustainable, and will position the library to be a disaster recovery center for the area.
For more information, visit ReNEW's website renewwisconsin.org.
