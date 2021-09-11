La Farge man killed in vehicle accident

At approximately 8:21 p.m. Sept. 10, the Vernon County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to a rollover accident that took place at the intersection of Morning Star Road and Twin Valley Road in the township of Union. Upon arrival it was discovered the two occupants, James M. Hall, 50, of La Farge, and Dylan B. Miller, 27, of West Salem, had been ejected from their vehicle. Seatbelts had not been worn, and the driver wasn't identified in the press release.