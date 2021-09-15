 Skip to main content
La Farge man killed in vehicle accident
La Farge man killed in vehicle accident

Police badge
Thinkstock photo illustration

A La Farge man was killed Friday in a single-vehicle crash.

At approximately 8:21 p.m. Sept. 10, the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a rollover accident that took place at the intersection of Morning Star Road and Twin Valley Road in the township of Union. Upon arrival it was discovered the two occupants, James M. Hall, 50, of La Farge, and Dylan B. Miller, 27, of West Salem, had been ejected from their vehicle. Seatbelts had not been worn, and the driver wasn’t identified in the press release.

Hall was pronounced deceased on scene by medical staff, while Miller was transported to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Hillsboro with serious injuries. Assisting the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office were the Lafarge Fire Department, Lafarge Area Ambulance, Gundersen Air and the Viola Police Department.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

