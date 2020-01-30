La Farge woman appointed to Wisconsin Natural Resource Board

MADISON — Marcy West of La Farge was appointed Thursday by Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers to serve on the Wisconsin Natural Resources Board.

“With her years of service to the state of Wisconsin and various conservation and environmental organizations, Marcy West will be an excellent addition to the Natural Resources Board,” Evers said. “I am confident she will serve the Board well as she has dedicated her career to the preservation of Wisconsin’s one-of-a-kind natural resources.”

For the past 23 years, West has served as the executive director of the Kickapoo Reserve Management Board. Prior to that, she worked as a coordinator for the Wisconsin Federation of Cooperatives and as the executive director of the Wisconsin Land Conservation Association Inc.

She received her degree in Natural Resource Management from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.

This appointment fills a vacancy created by the resignation of Fred Clark.

West will serve the remainder of the unexpired term that ends May 1, 2025.

