Jackie and Bart are, in many ways, typical puppies: bouncy, spry and eager for attention.
But the disarmingly cute black lab mixes are destined for more than playing fetch and chasing squirrels — they will soon be changing lives.
Discovered by a police officer last fall shivering behind a garage in Juneau County, the five-week-old pair were malnourished and frightened when they arrived at Fun Fur Pets in La Crosse.
Now six months old, the puppies are awaiting foster homes to help prepare them for Capable Canines, an organization that trains service dogs for individuals with autism, diabetes, seizure disorders or a physical disability. Since 1986, Capable Canines has placed more than 30 dogs with people in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Illinois. On average, a service dog will put in up to a decade of work before retiring.
Helping Fun Fur Pets owner Eve Zellmer find Bart and Jackie temporary homes are five UW-La Crosse students, who were tasked with assisting a local organization for a communications class.
Rebecca Sondrol, Adele Danner, Carly McGrath, Fritz Noelke and Will Thomas — all animal lovers — opted to create and hang flyers about fostering Jackie and Bart and make Facebook posts and videos on behalf of Capable Canines to help reach a new demographic of potential foster families, the organization’s current roster either booked or in need of a break.
“We learned on average it takes three years to get an (assistance) dog, and that number really shocked us,” Danner said. “We wanted to see how we could help speed up that process.”
Coupled with some 6,000 hours of training with Capable Canines, the dogs will learn basic socialization skills and manners in their foster homes, becoming acquainted with loud noises like the vacuum cleaner and learning rules such as staying off the furniture and not stealing food off the counter, however tempting that unattended sandwich may be.
Foster owners will also introduce the dogs to public places, teaching them what behavior is expected during excursions and around strangers.
“Fostering really gives the dogs a sense of what home life is like,” says Sondrol, who fostered dogs with her family growing up. “You really start seeing their personality.”
Foster owners, who are provided food, toys, bedding and veterinary care for the dogs, along with free doggy daycare, will be responsible for bringing the dogs for training in obedience and distraction-ignoring skills at Fun Fur Pets.
Upon completion of canine good citizen and public access skill tests, the dogs will move in with a professional trainer who will assist with the transition of the dog to the recipient’s home.
“The fact that these dogs can do something besides just being dogs — helping someone else — is really cool,” Thomas said. “It’s cool to see where they came from and where they’ll be in the future.”
McGrath, who has a sister with a cognitive disability, notes a service dog is not just a resource but a built-in friend for a child who may otherwise have trouble fitting in at school or an adult with limited socialization opportunities. She already sees valuable qualities in both labs.
“Bart is really good at fetch, so he’d be helpful for someone in a wheelchair,” McGrath noted. “Jackie is really calm and sweet and would be good for someone with autism.”
It takes a special person, or family, to foster. Time, attentiveness and an appropriate home are essential, and candidates will be required to interview with Zellmer.
Growing attached is perhaps inevitable, but foster families can take comfort and pride in the service they are providing, and the potential they are helping the once homeless dogs reach.
“They came from nothing,” Noelke said. “And now they have the ability to have a purpose in life.”
For more information on fostering Bart or Jackie, contact Eve Zellmer at 608-622-7387.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.