Labor Day in a pandemic: Local job market continues on a complicated recovery

The improving unemployment rates also do not mean the many reasons people found it hard to return to work amid the pandemic, and still find challenging, have been resolved — child care shortages, unlivable wages, health concerns, transportation and a new lens on life many people found during the pandemic.

What's more, for many of the people who are not yet back to work, federal pandemic unemployment relief is set to expire on Sunday, the day before Labor Day, another complication in this recovery.

Neal Zygarlicke with the La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce said that while the area is nearing where it was before the pandemic in terms of jobs, that wasn't necessarily the best place to be.

"I would argue there was an employment crisis months before the pandemic," Zygarlicke said. "The average unemployment rate from 2018 and 2019 was 2.8% so this crisis for our area has been around for quite some time."

He said that there are jobs available in almost every industry and at every skill level in the area, but that small businesses are taking one of the biggest hits.