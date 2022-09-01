Labor Day Parade and Fest returns in La Crosse

As Coulee Region residents prepare to celebrate Labor Day, the Western Wisconsin AFL-CIO is pleased to announce the return of La Crosse’s Labor Day Parade & Fest, after cancellation of the event in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 concerns.

Parade step-off will take place at 10 a.m. Sept. 5 from the corner of Gillette and Kane streets on the North Side of La Crosse.

“The WWAFLCIO invites all area residents to include the parade and the merriments afterward at Copeland Park as part of their Labor Day celebration,” said Mike Davis Jr., president of WWAFLCIO.

After the parade, festivities move to the north end of Copeland Park with free games for kids (a “fishing” pond and saw dust pile with coins hidden within), bingo games, meat and other raffles for adults — and other activities. There will be soda, beer, brats, hot dogs and chips available for purchase served by volunteers from the WWAFLCIO

This year’s parade marshal is Bill Brockmiller, former president and current treasurer of the WWAFLCIO. Bill’s been an active union member for over 30 years and his family tree has over 150 years of union membership to its credit.

"I'm honored to have been chosen as La Crosse's 2022 Labor Day Parade Marshall. I ask that everyone takes a moment to reflect on how our community can build a more just economy by promoting the welfare of working families through both charitable works and through advocacy for improved public policies for working families," Brockmiller said.

One of WWAFLCIO’s goals in hosting the Labor Day event is to provide a family-friendly parade and festival experience for area residents while celebrating and honoring all working men and woman in the Coulee Region.