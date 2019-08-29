The 128th Annual La Crosse Labor Day Parade will step off at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 2, from Gillette and Kane streets in La Crosse. The parade and festival that follows will celebrate the dedication of local workers and their families.
The 10-block parade will begin the Labor Day Fest at the north end of Copeland Park.
After the parade, there will be free games for kids -- including a "fishing pond" and sawdust pile -- plus bingo games, and a meat raffle and other raffles for adults. The parade is sponsored by the Western Wisconsin AFL-CIO, and the parade marshall will be Jennifer Williams and her son, Nate Terpstra.
