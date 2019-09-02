Labor Day is a day off for many American workers, but it is also a day to celebrate the work done by laborers and labor unions. That is the goal of La Crosse's annual Labor Day Parade and Festival, which is put on by the Western Wisconsin AFL-CIO.
The parade is designed to show appreciation for many different types of workers and what they do to help area businesses prosper.
The parade, which marched down Caledonia Street on La Crosse's North Side, featured dancers, laborers, educators, political parties and more. It celebrated the idea that workers have value regardless of what field they are in.
Western Wisconsin AFL-CIO treasurer Bill Brockmiller shared that sentiment.
"It's a day to remind everybody that for people who toil working every day, whether in an office, a factory or wherever, that all work has value," Brockmiller said. "And we also want people to remember to always be safe at work."
Brockmiller, who recently retired, continues to do work with the AFL-CIO and wants to continue helping with this important community event.
Even on a day meant for celebrating and enjoying the company of fellow laborers, Brockmiller was hard at work serving food. He could barely get away to talk, but showed great appreciation for the support of the event.
"That's always our subheading, support unions, but today is about having fun." he said.
He believes the event was about more than just celebrating unions and workers. It was about community and camaraderie.
That camaraderie was evidenced by the gathering in Copeland Park after the parade. People were playing games, conversing and enjoying food and beverages.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.