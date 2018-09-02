The Labor Day celebration in La Crosse will start at 10 a.m. Monday with a 10-block family-friendly parade.
The parade starts at Gillette and Kane streets. It proceeds west down Gillette to Caledonia and then heads south down Caledonia to St. Cloud Street, crossing Copeland Avenue and ending at Copeland Park.
At the park, there will be free games for kids, bingo and raffles for adults and other activities. There will be soda, beer, brats, hot dogs and snacks for sale.
Rick Mickschl will be parade marshal. He is IAMAW Grand Lodge representative for the Midwest territory. He is a second generation, 31-plus year IAM member of Local Lodge 21 (Trane-La Crosse) working as a machinist and millwright.
In 2005, Mickschl became directing business representative of District Lodge 66, La Crosse — and serving until July 2012.
“The La Crosse Labor Day parade and celebration’s mission in 2018 is to continue our family-friendly celebration while honoring labor’s past and bright future,” said Tyler Tubbs, president of Western Wisconsin AFL-CIO. At age 26, Tubbs was elected in January and is the youngest president of a central labor council in the United States.
