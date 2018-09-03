The Labor Day parade in La Crosse starts at 10 a.m. today.
Rick Mickschl, IAMAW Grand Lodge representative for the Midwest territory, will be parade marshal.
The 10-block, family-friendly parade starts at Gillette and Kane streets. It proceeds west down Gillette to Caledonia, then heads south down Caledonia to St. Cloud Street, crossing Copeland Avenue and ending at Copeland Park.
There will be games and food available at the park.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.