The dearth of snow is chilling the spirits of some snowmobilers, cross-country skiers, snowshoe fans and others whose outdoor fun revolves around snow.
However, many snowmobilers remain optimistic, with La Crosse County Snowmobile Alliance President Steve Falkenberg of West Salem saying, “We’re all right. A lot of people are going up North and West.”
Falkenberg acknowledged that sledders have to venture a lot farther north this year than in the previous five, when the middle of the state was relatively snow-covered.
This year, the only tier where snowmobile trails are open and groomed are in the top two counties of the Badger State, according to Travel Wisconsin. The outlook is better in northern Minnesota. But snow cover in the southeast corner mirrors that of southwest Wisconsin, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
This is the fifth year in which snowmobilers have faced tough sledding, with absolutely no trails in La Crosse County usable last year, and only one day when trails were groomed and usable the year before that.
“There’s a lot of winter left yet,” said Falkenberg, who said he’s planning his first trip for February and perhaps another after that.
The lack of snow has contributed to a safer winter in one regard: The only snowmobile death in the Badger State so far this year occurred Jan. 3 in the town of Armenia, when a man riding in a farm field hit an irrigation ditch, according to the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office.
Last year, the death toll of five by Jan. 17 in the Northwoods prompted the state Department of Natural Resources to launch “Operation Safe Snow,” increasing the number of DNR law enforcement patrols on trails. The final toll for the year was 14 — 10 of which involved alcohol.
Cross-country skiers are in the same rut as snowmobilers, with no groomed trails in the North rated excellent: most are rated fair or poor, or closed.
Mount La Crosse’s snow-making prowess keeps the downhill skiing and snowboarding mecca open for business, with a 12-inch base of snow and 24 inches at the summit. Seven of 19 trails and three of four lifts are open, with more potentially opening if it snows.
The National Weather Service’s extended forecast doesn’t engender much optimism for that, with the high Tuesday expected to flirt with 40, with a slight chance of drizzle or freezing drizzle expected toward afternoon and a slight chance of snow overnight. Snow chances are expected to hit 40 percent Friday and Friday night before dropping off to 20 percent during the weekend.
But the lack of snow shouldn’t have much effect on the city of La Crosse Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department’s 33rd annual Winter Rec-Fest, which begins with the Snowflake Medallion Hunt on Wednesday, said Abby Heilman of the parks, rec and forestry unit.
“It would be nice to have snow,” but its absence isn’t a deal-breaker, she said.
Just in case, organizers already had planned Family Fun Night, scheduled for Jan. 25 indoors at the Black River Beach Community Center, with activities — including free s’mores, hot chocolate and games — from 5 to 6:30 p.m. and the movie “Little Foot” from 6:30 to 8 p.m., Heilman said.
Snow softball and volleyball and broomball tournaments can get by without snow, she said, and the euchre and sheepshead tournaments Jan. 26 will be in their normal venue — indoors, at The Brickhouse. Deadline for signing up for both is Friday.
Several ice skating events and an exhibition, as well as curling, are set for the Green Island Ice Arena, so that’s routine, Heilman said.
Rec-Fest activities, for which there is a $2 admission for all events except the tournaments, take place to support youth programs in the city’s Parks and Recreation Department.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.