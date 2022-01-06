Lack of substitutes forces shutdown of Logan Middle School

Logan Middle School in La Crosse has shut down due to a lack of substitute teachers.

The school closed Thursday and Friday with the expectation of resuming in-person classes Monday. All other buildings in the School District of La Crosse are operating as normal.

Logan principal Amber Erickson emailed parents Wednesday to notify them of the shutdown. She said instruction will be done virtually during the two days, and that students who can get to school will be served breakfast from 8-9 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to noon.

Superintendent Dr. Aaron Engel said the closure wasn't triggered by an outbreak of COVID-19 within the school building.

"This closure is not related to the spread of COVID within the building amongst students or staff," Engel wrote in a Wednesday night memo to district staff. "It is related to staff absences, in part, due to COVID."

In December, Engel said the district has been coping with a substitute teacher shortage since the start of the school year. He said teachers are regularly covering classes during their prep periods and that he has covered classes himself.

"Staff at all schools have done an amazing job covering unfilled absences so far, but in this particular case, we got to a point where there were not enough available adults to cover all the absences even with the measures we have put into place," he said.

Engel said the district closely monitors COVID-19 transmission and that the omicron variant has resulted in the highest rate the district has recorded since last winter. He said the district uses a 30% absence rate as a benchmark for closing a school.

He urged people to get vaccinated.

"All indications lead us to believe that the omicron variant will lead to a high rate of transmission in our community for at least the next three weeks," Engel said. "We have to do everything we can to protect ourselves and to be flexible to keep schools open. Please get vaccinated and boosted, social distance and wear a mask."

