The replica of the “Lacrosse Players” sculpture that sits on Rose Street would be moved about half a mile north under a proposal discussed Tuesday by city officials.
Under the proposal, the statue would be moved from where it sits across Hwy. 53 from the La Crosse Family Restaurant atop a lit “Welcome to La Crosse” sign to the Eagle Watch area just south of Interstate 90’s Exit 3.
“We’re just trying to make it accessible to more people,” said Mayor Tim Kabat.
The statue is a reproduction of Elmer Petersen’s steel sculpture erected in downtown La Crosse in 1981, which depicts three Native Americans playing the game lacrosse. In 2005, the scaled-up replica created by Sparta artist David Oswald was placed on the city’s North Side.
Council member Andrea Richmond, who represents the area where the sculpture sits, said Tuesday she’s had a lot of requests to move the statue to a more accessible location with a place to park for people who want to see it.
“There are a ton of people who love taking pictures by that,” Richmond said.
However, even after the Wisconsin Department of Transportation project added a pedestrian path down the highway, people tend to stop and cross the highway near the statue rather than park at the eagle viewing area and walk down the sidewalk.
“From a safety standpoint, it’d be ideal if we could have the statue be a part of that eagle watch area,” Kabat said.
The idea is in its preliminary stages as city officials and staff consider options.
“The next step is really to get some estimates on what it’s going to cost,” Kabat said.
The city hopes to use funding from the Exit 3 project to pay for the move and the creation of a new base. According to Richmond, the “Welcome to La Crosse” sign will likely stay where it is because of its size and weight.
“There are a lot of loose ends that have to be worked out first,” Richmond said.
The Eagle Watch, which overlooks the area commonly called Shopko Bay, opened in June across Hwy. 53 from West George Street as a place to showcase the natural beauty of the Black River.
The move coincides with a project spearheaded by the North La Crosse Business Association to add an eagle sculpture to the area.
When it’s completed, Richmond said it will be pretty cool.
“I do walk it at night, and it’s just beautiful,” she said.
Here is a free estimate. Leave it alone since you decided to put it there to draw people to the downtown area. It would be too expensive to move it now. When citizens voiced an opinion you did not listen. Why not move it to where the Good Stewart was if anywhere? That is just a vacant lot now.
