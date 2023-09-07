The La Crosse Area Development Corporation (LADCO) recently announced the completion of a new mural located in the entrance of the Coulee Region Business Center at 1100 Kane St. LADCO partnered with local UW-La Crosse art student Evelyn Van Ess this summer to create a mural celebrating the benefits of our area’s small businesses – including current and former CRBC entrepreneurs.

Evelyn Van Ess spent this summer working to create a mural representing the area’s local small businesses and featuring startups located within the CRBC. “The new mural at the Coulee Region Business Center is a beautiful and vibrant reminder of how important small businesses are to our local economy,” said Tim Kabat, LADCO’s executive director. Evelyn stated that “the beauty of our area and the iconic businesses here was an important inspiration for my work at the center.”

UW-La Crosse Art Professor Jennifer Williams, oversaw Evelyn’s work on this project and added, “Our student artists love the opportunity to share their creativity with our community and Evelyn’s project does a wonderful job of highlighting several local businesses.”

The mural is available for the public to view 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

For more information, contact Tim Kabat at tim@ladcolax.com or Alora Fitzgerald at alora@ladcolax.com or at 608-784-5488. Evelyn Van Ess is available for interviews and to comment on the mural project at (507)-261-5440 or via email at artistevelynsart@gmail.com