Repairs to a bridge in Lake Hallie will begin Tuesday after Gov. Tony Evers signed a $384,382 contract with prime contractor Lunda Construction Co. for the project, according to a press release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The bridge, which was built in 2002 and carries County Road OO over northbound U.S. Highway 53, was struck in February by the raised boom of a logging truck. A damaged girder and a section of the County OO bridge deck are expected to be repaired.

Most work will be completed using lane closures, the release says, but northbound U.S. 53 will be closed overnight for up to three nights and eastbound County OO can be closed for up to 10 consecutive days.

The first overnight closure of U.S. 53 is expected to begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, or Thursday, Sept. 7, with the lanes reopening by 6 a.m. the next day.

Construction is scheduled to be completed in November.