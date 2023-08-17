A year before the structure turns 100 years old, the Winona Lake Park Bandshell made it onto the National Register of Historical Places as a structure that, to this day, still acts in the way it was originally intended.

The bandshell, built in 1924, is the permanent home for the Winona Municipal Band and was built at an angle toward the lake so even people in boats can enjoy a show.

In the Winona Heritage Preservation Commission’s 2020 budget, the group made the bandshell’s application to the register a priority and something to get done before its centennial.

Heritage Preservation Commission chair Emily Kurash Casey told the city council the bandshell’s acceptance further demonstrates Winona’s history.

“The National Register of Historic Places gives recognition that a property has been documented and evaluated to federal standards,” Kursah Casey said. “It really is a nod to the very long history of the arts and architecture and community investment that Winona has had.”

Kurash Casey said it’s an honor to have the bandshell included on the register, which can change the perspective of an old building as not just old but containing historical significance.

Winona city planner Luke Sims said the Lake Park Bandshell’s half dome design makes it rare for community bandshells.

The bandshell was nominated under two criteria. One for its architecture that shows distinctive characteristics of type period and method of construction. The second was associated with the bandshell’s contribution to Winona’s history by housing the Municipal Band and resting in park space.

“It’s a unique structure in Winona that we are incredibly fortunate to have,” Sims said. “It has obviously stood the test of time and it continues to serve its original function, which indicates that it was well designed for its use.”

The bandshell’s application was founded by a legacy grant through the Minnesota Historical Society.

Additionally, Sims said the inclusion of the bandshell on the National Register of Historic Places fits in well with the other 177 properties in Winona that are either in a historic district, individual historic sites on the register, or are locally designated for historical significance.

“We have done a very good job—both private individuals and the public bodies—of maintaining these historic resources in our community,” Sims said. “We have historic structures, just like the bandshell, that continue to serve their historic purpose.”

Additionally, Sims said the goal is preservation of Winona’s history and has the benefit of providing a huge draw for tourists in the city.

“I think it should be a source of pride for our community. When we do processes like this, we continue to see strong community support when we bring proposals forward,” Sims said. “We’re just thrilled to have the Lake Park Bandshell continue to be incredibly important to our community. We hope it lasts another 100 years because it’s a jewel of our community and enhances Lake Park.”