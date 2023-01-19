Lancaster man accused of imprisoning woman in La Crosse

A 27-year-old Lancaster man faces multiple criminal charges after he allegedly kept a woman imprisoned inside a La Crosse residence for three days while telling her relatives she had been involved in a serious traffic crash.

Cole J. Clark was charged Tuesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony counts of kidnapping, false imprisonment, intimidating a victim by use of force and bail jumping (three counts) and misdemeanor counts of battery and disorderly conduct.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called Jan. 15 to a 5th Avenue South address, where a woman told police that Clark showed up uninvited at her residence Jan. 11. She told police she didn’t want Clark there and asked him to leave several times.

The woman said the situation escalated two days later. After she returned from dropping off her two children at school, she again told Clark to leave. She said Clark responded by taking her keys and cell phone and threatened to kill her if she attempted to leave.

The complaint says Clark began messaging the woman’s family members later in the day. He reportedly said that the woman had been involved in a severe auto crash and was being treated in a Madison hospital. His messages said nobody was being allowed to visit the woman due to her condition.

The woman told police that on the evening of Jan. 13, Clark contacted her family and told them the two children needed to be dropped off. The woman said Clark loaded the two children into his car and told her to get inside the trunk. She said Clark drove for 30 or 40 minutes before returning home without the children.

For the next two days, the woman said she feared for her life if she attempted to escape. She recounted one episode in which Clark took her to a local hospital to address a medical issue. She said Clark never left her side during the visit and said he would hurt her if she told any hospital worker about her situation.

On Jan. 15, a family member went to the woman’s residence. The woman told police Clark heard the family member knock on the door and then ran upstairs and hid in a closet. She said she immediately ran to the door and left with the family member.

Police surrounded the residence and ordered Clark to come out. The complaint says Clark didn’t immediately leave the residence but eventually surrendered without incident.

Clark denied holding the woman against her will. He said the woman asked Clark to call her mother and fabricate an accident story because she needed a “break.” He also denied having control over the woman’s cell phone at any point.

Assistant La Crosse County District Attorney Nick Passe asked for a $10,000 cash bond. He said Clark already faces multiple felony charges for abusing the same woman.

“There is a significant chance that this will result in a prison recommendation,” Passe said.

Defense attorney Ransome Springer argued for a signature bond. He said Clark has agreed to reside in Lancaster under house arrest.

Judge Elliott Levine agreed with Passe and imposed a $10,000 cash bond.

“This is a repetitive thing,” Levine said.

Levine scheduled a preliminary hearing for Jan. 24.

