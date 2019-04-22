The Land Stewardship Project will hold a spring pasture walk from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 4, at Enchanted Meadows Organic Farm near La Crescent, Minn.
Dairy farmers Art and Jean Thicke and Melissa and Chad Crowley will guide the walk through their pastures, which are used for grazing and have been managed without fertilizer, pesticides or tillage since the 1980s.
The event is free and open to the public. Registration and build-your-own-sandwich meal (free-will offering accepted) begins at 12:15 p.m., rain or shine.
To reserve a spot, contact Alex Romano with the Land Stewardship Project at 507-523-3366 or aromano@landstewardshipproject.org by May 2.
