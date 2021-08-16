 Skip to main content
Lane close Copeland at Monitor
The southbound, left-hand lane on Copeland Avenue, approaching the Monitor Street intersection, will be closed to traffic for a project to repair a water service being done by the Water Utility, according to a news release.

This will be the only intersection impacted.

Depending upon weather, the lane is expected to be completely reopened by end of day Friday, August 20.  Contact the City of La Crosse Utilities, 608-789-7384 with questions.

