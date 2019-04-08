The La Crosse Sanitary Sewer Utility is asking people to avoid the Mormon Coulee Road at Broadview after a second force main break.
The pressurized pipe, which is designed to move untreated sewage long distances, previously broke in March, according to utilities manager Bernard Lenz.
“That’s something that isn’t unusual when you have one break. You’re in there moving stuff around, you get another break nearby there,” Lenz said.
Utility staff suspect corrosive soil in the area is causing the damage; however, Lenz intends to do a full inspection of the pipe to see if it's related to a larger problem.
The utility has restricted southbound traffic on Mormon Coulee Road to one lane at the intersection; however, Lenz said the department hopes to complete repairs Monday afternoon.
To avoid sewage, pedestrians should avoid the area around the intersection, as well as the water in Pammel Creek below Mormon Coulee Road. Sewage will continue to reach the creek until repairs are made.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.