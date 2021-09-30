 Skip to main content
Lane closure at Lang and St. Andrew beginning Monday for utility work

Lang Drive partial lane closure

A partial lane closure at the intersection of Lang Drive and St. Andrew Street will be in place between Oct. 4-15 while crews repair water main valves.

A partial lane closure will be in place at the intersection of Lang Drive and St. Andrew Street while utility work is done.

The closure will begin Monday, Oct. 4, and will impact the left-hand, southbound lane on Lang Drive, beginning 250 feet north of St. Andrew Street. In addition, both left-hand turn lanes will also be closed during the project.

The city of La Crosse said that crews will repair water main valves during the project, which is anticipated to be completed by Friday, Oct. 15.

Officials are reminding the public to use caution while driving through the area and to expect delays and possible backups due to the change in traffic patterns.

