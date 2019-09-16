{{featured_button_text}}

Two southbound lanes of Copeland Avenue, between Monitor Street and Buchner Place, will be closed starting 9 a.m. Monday. Expect traffic to be restricted to one lane throughout the week.

The disruption is required for utility repairs, and drivers should use caution and expect delays due to large machinery, deep holes and on-site workers close to the remaining lane.

For more information, call the city utilities department at 608-789-7536.

