Lane reductions begin next week near Losey and Ferry Streets

Temporary lane reductions will begin next week on Losey Boulevard while utility work is conducted, according to the city of La Crosse Engineering & Public Works Department.

The work will begin Tuesday, Sept. 7, and the lane closures will be near the Losey and Ferry Street intersection.

Specifically, the southbound lanes will merge into one and be shifted to the northbound lane side, where its two lanes will also be merged into one.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

These lane changes will occur while utility work related to the reconstruction of Ferry Street between Losey and 21st Street is completed.

There will not be any detour routes posted and drivers and are urged to use caution in the area and expect delays, especially during rush hours.

The work is expected to be complete by Friday, Sept. 17 when all lanes will reopen.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.