Lane reductions, sidewalk closures expected as work begins on Copeland Ave bridge

Maintenance on the Copeland Avenue bridge over the La Crosse River is set to begin next week, and lane reductions and sidewalk closures are expected through the end of September.

Crews will begin the work on Monday, August 2, the city announced Thursday, and the maintenance will include deck patching, sidewalk replacement and a polymer overlay.

During construction, the four-lane road may be reduced to only two intermittently. The southbound lanes will be merged together to one lane, and the northbound lanes merged to one as well. One half of the bridge will be worked on at a time, and traffic flow will shift opposite of that work.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

There is no formal detour for the roadwork, and instead the city is recommending U.S. HWY 16 or WI HWY 35 as possible alternates.

Because of the lane closures and changing traffic patterns, drivers should expect delays in both directions, especially during rush hours.

All lanes of traffic are expected to be reopened by Sept. 24.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.