The eastbound lane of Clinton Street, from Kane to George streets, will be closed to through traffic beginning Monday for water utility work.
In addition, beginning at 9 a.m. Monday, traffic in both directions on La Crosse Street, from Losey Boulevard to 23rd Street North, will be reduced to one lane. Traffic speed will be reduced to 15 mph in the construction area.
Depending upon weather, both projects are expected to be completed Wednesday.
For more information, call the La Crosse Street Department at 608-789-7340.
Hwy. 16 and North Kinney Coulee Road (Hwy. OS) — 90 crashes
The totals are compiled from 2013-17 data from the the Wisconsin Department of Transportation's database.
Rory O'Driscoll, La Crosse Tribune
Hwy. 16 and Hwy. 157 — 89 crashes
The totals are compiled from 2013-17 data from the the Wisconsin Department of Transportation's database.
Rory O'Driscoll, La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Street (Hwy. 16) and West Avenue (Hwy. 35) — 77 crashes
The totals are compiled from 2013-17 data from the the Wisconsin Department of Transportation's database.
Rory O'Driscoll, La Crosse Tribune
Hwy. 16 and Gillette Street (Hwy. B) — 76 crashes
The totals are compiled from 2013-17 data from the the Wisconsin Department of Transportation's database.
Rory O'Driscoll, La Crosse Tribune
Interstate 90 and Hwy. 157 — 74 crashes
The totals are compiled from 2013-17 data from the the Wisconsin Department of Transportation's database.
Rory O'Driscoll, La Crosse Tribune
West Avenue (Hwy. 35) and State Road (Hwy. 33) — 73 crashes
The totals are compiled from 2013-17 data from the the Wisconsin Department of Transportation's database.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Hwy. 16 and Conoco Road — 72 crashes
The totals are compiled from 2013-17 data from the the Wisconsin Department of Transportation's database.
Rory O'Driscoll, La Crosse Tribune
Hwy. 16 and South Kinney Coulee Road (Pralle Center Drive) — 69 crashes
The totals are compiled from 2013-17 data from the the Wisconsin Department of Transportation's database.
Rory O'Driscoll, La Crosse Tribune
Hwy. 16 and Theatre Road — 69 crashes
The totals are compiled from 2013-17 data from the the Wisconsin Department of Transportation's database.
Rory O'Driscoll, La Crosse Tribune
Hwy. PH and Hwy. 157 — 69 crashes
The totals are compiled from 2013-17 data from the the Wisconsin Department of Transportation's database.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
