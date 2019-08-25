{{featured_button_text}}

The eastbound lane of Clinton Street, from Kane to George streets, will be closed to through traffic beginning Monday for water utility work.

In addition, beginning at 9 a.m. Monday, traffic in both directions on La Crosse Street, from Losey Boulevard to 23rd Street North, will be reduced to one lane. Traffic speed will be reduced to 15 mph in the construction area.

Depending upon weather, both projects are expected to be completed Wednesday.

For more information, call the La Crosse Street Department at 608-789-7340.

