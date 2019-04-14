LANSING, Iowa — The bridge over the Mississippi River in Lansing will be closed for about a week in April for repairs.
The construction, which begins at 8 a.m. Monday, April 15, will remove and replace structural steel. The timing of the project is dependent on the weather, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s New Hampton construction office.
The bridge was built in 1931.
