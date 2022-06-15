 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'Large and extremely dangerous' tornado confirmed outside of Tomah, moving northeast

A damaging tornado was confirmed outside of Tomah at 4:10 p.m. Wednesday, according to the U.S. National Weather Service of La Crosse.

The tornado was described as "large and extremely dangerous" and debris has been seen "lofted" on the radar. The tornado was said to be moving northeast at 45 miles per hour at the time.

Other reports describe that the tornado was "rain-wrapped," making it difficult to see. Areas in its path through 5 p.m. include Necedah and northwestern Juneau and Adams counties.

Those in its path should take shelter immediately.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reported that a crash at about 4:15 p.m. near Oakdale has shut down all eastbound lanes on I-90/I-94 at County N. That closure is estimated to last more than two hours.

DOT traffic cameras show stopped traffic along that portion of the interstate as of 4:45 p.m.

Another tornado warning was issued for northeastern Vernon County near Hillsboro through 4:45 p.m. and in the Elroy, Wonewoc and Mauston area until 5 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Any storm photos or reports can be sent to news@lacrossetribune.com 

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

