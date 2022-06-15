'Large and extremely dangerous' tornado confirmed outside of Tomah

A damaging tornado was confirmed outside of Tomah at 4:10 p.m. Wednesday, according to the U.S. National Weather Service of La Crosse.

The tornado was described as “large and extremely dangerous” and debris has been seen “lofted” on the radar, and was again spotted seven miles northeast of Mauston just before 5 p.m.

The tornado was described as “rain-wrapped,” making it difficult to see.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reported that a crash at about 4:15 p.m. near Oakdale has shut down all eastbound lanes on I-90/I-94 at County N. That closure is estimated to last more than two hours.

Just after 4:30 p.m., Xcel Energy reported power outages for about 28 customers near Norwalk, which is just south of Tomah.

DOT traffic cameras showed stopped traffic along that portion of the interstate as of 4:45 p.m.

Another tornado warning was issued Wednesday afternoon for northeastern Vernon County near Hillsboro and in the Elroy, Wonewoc and Mauston area.

Olivia Herken Reporter Olivia Herken is the local government reporter at the La Crosse Tribune and a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Journalism. She can be found on Twitter @oherken, and reached at 608-791-8217.