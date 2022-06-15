 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'Large and extremely dangerous' tornado confirmed outside of Tomah

A damaging tornado was confirmed outside of Tomah at 4:10 p.m. Wednesday, according to the U.S. National Weather Service of La Crosse.

The tornado was described as “large and extremely dangerous” and debris has been seen “lofted” on the radar, and was again spotted seven miles northeast of Mauston just before 5 p.m.

The tornado was described as “rain-wrapped,” making it difficult to see.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reported that a crash at about 4:15 p.m. near Oakdale has shut down all eastbound lanes on I-90/I-94 at County N. That closure is estimated to last more than two hours.

Just after 4:30 p.m., Xcel Energy reported power outages for about 28 customers near Norwalk, which is just south of Tomah.

DOT traffic cameras showed stopped traffic along that portion of the interstate as of 4:45 p.m.

Another tornado warning was issued Wednesday afternoon for northeastern Vernon County near Hillsboro and in the Elroy, Wonewoc and Mauston area.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

